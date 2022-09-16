Newly appointed Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo, has disclosed that he cannot win the CAF Champions League within a year of his appointment.

The Burkinabe trainer has been named as the successor of Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum on one year deal with an option of renewal.

In his first game for the side, Zerbo led the Ghana Premier League champions to record a 1-0 win courtesy of Isaac Oppong’s late strike in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has constantly insisted that he wants the club to win the Champions League.

Quizzed if he can lead the side to annex the trophy in his first season, Zerbo said, “I can’t promise to win the champions league within one year but what I can assure every supporter is that I will make good use of the materials available,” coach Zerbo said at a press conference on Friday in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors last won the CAF Champions League in 1983 by beating Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Asante Kotoko will host the Burkinabe side in the return leg encounter at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner of the game between Gaborone United Sporting Club and AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the next round of the competition.