Asante Kotoko kicked off their CAF Champions League first leg of the preliminary round games with an all-important win against RC Kadiogo on Monday.

The Porcupine Warriors found a late winner through winger, Isaac Oppong at the General Kerekou Stadium in Cotonou, Benin.

The Burkina Faso side looked the stronger side early into the game as they pressured the Ghanaians but Seydou Zerbo’s side was on hand to hold off the pressure from the opposition.

Zerbo was taking charge of his first official game as the head coach of Kotoko following the resignation of Prosper Ogum Narteh at the end of last season.

Kotoko threatened on several occasions through new signing, Steven Mukwala but the forward was unable to find the back of the net.

With just minutes away from the full-time whistle, Oppong ensured the Kumasi-based side returned to Ghana with an important win as he found the back of the net with his effort.

The win on Monday means Kotoko command a 1-0 advantage heading into the return leg to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the playing body are expected to arrive in the country later today.