Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has expressed his disappointment after his side suffered a defeat to Aduana Stars on the opening day of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The MTN FA Cup champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to two-time Premier League champions at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Bright Adjei scored the only goal of the game as the Ogya lads secured all three points of the season.

Boadu, who has now failed to win his first game for the second consecutive season, expressed disappointment after the game, blaming their profligacy in front of goal for failing to earn at least a point against the Ogya lads.

He was however quick to add that he is optimistic that his team can challenge for the Ghana Premier League title despite a poor start.

“It’s very bad to lose such a game. I think the boys did well. They created a lot of chances, but they squandered all the chances. It’s unfortunate that from the little mistake they got the chance to score a goal,” Boadu said.

“We are not down even though we have lost the first game, we have to go back and prepare very well so that the subsequent matches we do well,” he added.

Samuel Boadu and his charges will host city rivals, Great Olympics in the matchday 2 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.