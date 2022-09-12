Matchday One of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League has ended successfully at the various match venues.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday Great Olympics hosted 2022 MTN FA Cup finalist, Bechem United.

The two times Ghana Premier League champions under Yaw Preko secured their first win of the season after recording a 1-0 win against the Hunters.

In the Sunday games, debutants Kotoku Royals defeated Accra Lions at the Cape Coast Stadium.

At the El-Wak Sports Stadium, Legon Cities suffered a 1-0 defeat to Medema SC.

At the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Real Tamale United [RTU] were held to a goalless drawn game with debutant, FC Samartex.

Karela United at the CAM Park defeated debutant Tamale United by a lone goal.

At the DUN’s Park, Babiani Gold Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC.

Two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park defeated reigning MTN FA Cup champions, Hearts of Oak 1-0.

Berekum Chelsea will host King Faisal at the Berekum Golden City on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko’s home game against Nsoatreman FC has been postponed due to the Red’s participation in the CAF Champions League.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘