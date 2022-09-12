Former Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Opoku Nti, has cautioned supporters of the club to lower their expectations in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions will engage Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo in the first leg of the preliminary round of the qualifiers.

The game will be played at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou, Benin today.

The team has not fared well in CAF inter-club competitions in the last decade.

Amid the introduction of new players and Seidu Zerbo in charge as the new head coach, Kotoko fans have been advised by their former CEO to lower expectations.

Samuel Boadu

“It’s obvious that we assembled a new team with a new technical bench and we didn’t have time for the preseason and normally the league comes before Africa but this is a time, we have to play Africa before the league,” he told Luv FM.

He, however, called on the supporters to rally behind the team to achieve targets beyond imagination but cautioned they must lower expectations.

READ ALSO

“As for expectation, you need to lower it but to give your maximum support to them because you can’t immediately start from number two to number three, you have to start from number one.

“Everyone would expect that we win but they also need our support to push the players so that our expectation will not come short but they will come out with flying colours,” said Mr Nti.

In a week, the team will know their fate of progressing to the next stage when they square off with the Burkinabe side nicknamed ‘Les Faucons’ in the 2nd leg on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.