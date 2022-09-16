The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set its national congress for December 17, 2022.

General Secretary for the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, disclosed this at a press briefing as he announces plans for internal elections as part of reorganisation for the 2024 general election.

For the regional elections, the Chief Scribe noted it will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022.



General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, said the constituency elections have been scheduled for 22nd and 23rd October 2022 with nominations to be opened from 20th to 22nd September.



Vetting, he indicated, will subsequently take place from September 30 to October 2, 2022, stating the timelines are to reduce internal conflicts.

“We want to cut off the practice where somebody contests at the constituency level, loses the election and proceeds to contest at the regional level and wins. So what happens? It generates a lot of conflict in the party,” he said.