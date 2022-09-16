Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo, has unequivocally reiterated that the club does not need striker Franck Mbella Etouga to survive.

The Cameroonian is yet to feature for the Ghana Premier League giants in their Champions League preliminary round games.

Mbella was out of Kotoko’s pre-season in Sudan and was out of the squad for their first leg tie against RC Kadiogo in Benin last Monday.

According to multiple reports in the local media, Egyptian Premier League side, Al Masry are in advanced talks with Asante Kotoko to sign the 22-year-old.

“Asante Kotoko is a big club and if Franck Mbella isn’t around, that doesn’t mean the club won’t be there,” coach Zerbo told the press on Friday in Kumasi.

“I heard he’s is an important player but I didn’t work with him but I believe those who won in Benin can equally step up for the club,” he added.

Mbella scored 21 goals in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League to finish as the club’s top scorer in just his maiden season at the club.

Asante Kotoko will host the RC Kadiogo in the return leg encounter at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner of the game between Gaborone United Sporting Club and AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the next round of the competition.