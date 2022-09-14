A Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, has urged supporters of the club to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 18 when Kotoko host RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League match.

The Porcupine Warriors picked a crucial away victory on Monday to brighten their chances of qualifying to the next stage when they travelled to Benin to defeat Kadiogo by 1-0 in the 1st leg of the 1st preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Youngster Isaac Oppong scored a 92nd minute equaliser to power the Porcupine warriors to the big win in Cotonou.

With the second leg in sight now, the 1-0 result secured has instilled confidence in the numerous Kotoko supporters who didn’t have hope of the team’s qualification to the next round.

In an interview with Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare expressed fear Kotoko’s home venue for the game could prove to be tricky.

But she underscored the importance of supporters filling the stadium during games.



She is, therefore, urging fans to turn up at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday to serve as the number 12 man.

“What I am scared of is the fact that the second leg is taking place at our home ground because if you’re not lucky and they [Kadiogo] score one, you could be in trouble.

“So we should be able to fill the park, so then we the supporters will be regarded as the twelfth player on the day to support the players. We congratulate the players, management and the technical team. They have all done extremely well,” she added.

Kotoko has not qualified to the group stage of the top tier of CAF inter-club competition since 2006.