Videos of Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo dancing with so much energy and swag have surfaced online, and this has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The occasion was the christening and one-year birthday of his grandson, Jayden.

The dress code for the occasion was all-white as guests and family members clad the venue dressed in stunning all-white outfits.

In the video shared on the @menscookgh page, the veteran actor was dancing as others pull out their phones to capture the memorable moment.

Many netizens are hailing him for being old and still having the edge to party and have fun with everyone else at the party.