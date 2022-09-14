The Manhyia Palace has extended commiserations to the Royal Family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a letter addressed to the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, the palace eulogised the Queen leaves a historical marvel of service and dedication to the country and humanity.

“Asante kingdom has been particularly conscious of the fact that it was during her reign that the scars of past history were finally overlaid by a new relationship based upon mutual respect and friendship.

“The Queen while alive received three Kings from the Asante kingdom while other members of the royal family also visited the Manhyia Palace,” portions of the letter read.

As the longest-serving monarch who reigned for 70 years, the Asante Kingdom mourned she wore the crown of sovereign with matchless dignity, unfailing grace, integrity and fortitude in the face of traumatic challenges.

The Palace also noted that the historic transformation of the British empire from imperial discord to the Commonwealth of free nations bound in mutual friendship by a commitment to shared values bears the delicate imprint of the much-loved matriarch.

The Queen died on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

She was 96.