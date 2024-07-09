The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it intends to drag Asantehene, Otufuo Osei Tutu II into politics.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, claimed that the NPP plans to use the selection of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a royal from the Manhyia palace, to entangle the esteemed traditional institution in partisan politics.

However, in an interview with Citi News, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, refuted Gbande’s claims.

“Unfortunately, when people are identified by where they come from, there is no doubt that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is from a royal gate and that is a fact. The chief [Asantehene] touted this particular angle of which Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh comes.