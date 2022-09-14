Political activist, Kwame A Plus, has asked the Ghana Airports Company to rather promote one of their staff, Awudu Basit, who got interdicted for conducting a pre-boarding search on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

According to him, the statement fell out of line since a pre-boarding search is a formal gesture, hence the Airports Company should reinstate the officer for doing the right thing.

He wrote:

A security officer at the airport has been interdicted for attempting to search the National Security Minister.

Wofa, almost everyone likes you. I personally have a lot of respect for you and you know that. Please call Ghana Airports company and ask them to rescind their decision immediately.

This guy was doing exactly what he was put there to do. He must be promoted for his courage and great service to Ghana. If this officer was stationed at Aisha Huang’s entry point, I’m sure we wouldn’t be where we are today. Kwame A Plus

My Uncle, as the national security minister, you need to rather motivate such officers to do more. Invite him, tell him his limits if any, but encourage him to help make Ghana safer.

Thank you.

Check out the official letter below:

