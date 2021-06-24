National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has broken his silence about former Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP Opare -Addo‘s (Rtd) forceful removal from office.

According to him, DCOP Opare-Addo’s two-year contract was cancelled midway by the National Security Coordinator but he refused to leave office.

Mr Kan-Dapaah explained DCOP Opare-Addo’s contract was terminated on February 19, 2021, but he refused to leave office.

A situation he explained obstructed the work of his successor as several attempts by his outfit to get him handover peacefully proved futile.

Responding to questions in Parliament, Wednesday, he said the latter’s refusal prompted the National Security Coordinator to send men to Kumasi to change the office’s locks, but he was hostile to the team.

Mr Kan-Dapaah further shot-down calls for any form of probe to ascertain the forceful removal, adding that no official police complaint has been made by the ex police officer over alleged assault by some national security operatives.

About seven men supposedly with Delta Force attempted to forcefully remove him from the office on May 11, 2021.

DCOP Opare-Addo said the group, who are now with National Security, came there to throw him out because his appointment had been terminated.

When he tried to resist arrest, he said the men claiming to be working with orders from above handcuffed him.

