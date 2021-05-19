The Ashanti Regional Minister has explained the circumstances leading to the attack on the Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator, DCOP Opare Addo.

Simon Osei Mensah said the group that attempted to forcefully remove the security capo from office acted legally.

“I got the intelligence about the incident and informed the police but by the time they got to DCOP Opare Addo’s office, the armed men were there,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The Ashanti Regional Minister identified one of the seven men who attacked the Security Coordinator as Mohammed who is a member of disbanded group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Delta Force.

Simon Osei Mensah

But Mr Mensah said DCOP Addo could have prevented the incident if he had left the office as directed by the presidency.

“DCOP Opare Addo had been replaced but he failed to leave office. When I inquired, he told me he had been asked to stay. When I went back to confirm from the presidency, they said he had been replaced,” he added.

The Ashanti Regional Minister could not fathom why a former Ashanti Regional Police Commander will decide not to a leave office even when he has been replaced.

“He should handover and not let this mar his clean record as former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, he should not stoop so low for his reputation to be muddied,” he stressed.

Mr Mensah, who condemned the attack, has assured those involved will face the law.

Meanwhile, DCOP Addo has vowed to take appropriate action against the pro NPP vigilante group, Delta force.

