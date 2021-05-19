The Kyebi Police Command has arrested three persons for allegedly stealing 20 goats and sheep at Akyem Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, Bismarck Togbor, 43, Kwame Danso, 32 and Eric Owusu, 20, were on board a Toyota saloon car during the operation.

A police patrol team that had mounted snap check on the Adadientem-Kibi road, apprehended the suspects following a tip-off.

The suspects on seeing the police decided to escape but the officers were able to arrest them after firing the front tyre of their vehicle at Obretema on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

After conducting a thorough check of the vehicle with registration number GS 3332-20, the police found, 13 live goats, 5 dead goats and 2 sheep.

The vehicle has been towed and impounded at the Kibi District police station while the suspects have been detained pending investigations.