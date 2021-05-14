Management of the newly established cement plant at Tema, Dzata Cement, has made some clarifications about the projected price of its new product.

The plant, which has a projected production capacity of about 3 million tonnes annually, has since attracted a lot of buzz by some Ghanaians who have projected the product; Dzata Cement to sell at a relatively affordable price compared to others already on the market.

GHc30 was the projected price by many and it was good news for them because cement is currently selling at GHC50 per bag for some big brands.

Management of the company has, however, said that the said price circulating on various media platforms is not official as they are yet to announce their prices after commercial production begins.

They further urged all to disregard any such information until further notice.