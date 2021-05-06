Actress Moesha Boduong has said she is the one who opened the eyes of Ghanaians to go have liposuction.

According to her, she opened the eyes of other celebrities to also go have their body done in a way that is attractive.

She added that most of the celebrities admired liposuction bodies and wanted to have it but did not have the courage to undergo the knife until she took the first step.

Despite this, she complained that the musicians and actresses, who have all gone to have their bodies done, keep deceiving the public that it is their real body.

She explained that this makes her look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians because she is the only one to have boldly confessed to having liposuction.

“There are a lot of them. Most actresses and female musicians all have it but they lie about it. I don’t want to mention their names but they are there,” she said on Accra-based Okay FM.

She disclosed further that about 40% of girls in Accra have all gone for liposuction because it is a normal thing now.

Revealing more about hers, she said she had it done in the Dominican Republic.

She earlier fought her acting colleague, Salma Mumin, and exposed her for also going for liposuction.

According to her, Miss Munin traveled to Turkey to have her operation done but it was not done well and this got her bitter and frustrated.

She hit back at Miss Boduong and said she was content with her body shape as she got it because not everyone wants to be deformed like Miss Boduong.