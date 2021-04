Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, is probably not happy with the quiet moments she’s been enjoying off social media.

She has therefore taken to Instagram to give her fans something to talk about by posting a new video.

The video has her in tiger-coloured outfit that are designed to display her curvy looks.

She cat-walked in the video as she flaunted her backside, thereby attracting loads of reactions from her followers.

Find the video post below: