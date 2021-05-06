The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) in a press release says a section of the N4 (Tetteh-Quarshie – Koforidua) highway will experience minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow.

This, according to the statement, is to allow GRIDCo to undertake the stringing of transmission line conductors along the stretch of the highway.

The exercise follows a total power system shutdown which the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed to a technical fault on one of the major transmission lines between Tetteh Quarshie and Koforidua.

The exercise is said to take effect from Saturday, May 8 to Sunday, May 9th, 2021, between the hours 8am – 12noon daily.

Road users have been advised to follow the traffic diversion signs that will be placed at the various sections on the N1, N2 and N4.

“Motorists/Commuters are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N4 (Okponglo, near McDan Offices, La -Bawaleshi and East Legon).”