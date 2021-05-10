National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, has been appointed and installed as Assistant Grand Master of Freemasons in Ghana.

This was at a ceremony held in Accra on Saturday, May 8, 2021, by the Grand Lodge of Antient Free and Accepted Masons of Ghana.

Mr Dapaah was installed together with other prominent Ghanaians.

The Akuapemhene of Amanokrom Akuapem, Dr Nortey Omaboe, was also installed as the Deputy Grand Master.

Meanwhile, the current Grand Master, Nana Osei Atwene Bonsu, is the fourth Grand Master of the Lodge.