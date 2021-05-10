The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the management of some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region to co-operate with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service as it investigates some issues related to the supply of food items.

In a letter addressed to the GES Regional Director, the Service listed 53 schools to be investigated for alleged corruption in implementing the Free SHS Feeding Programme.

Some of the schools are Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem SHS, Adu Gyamfi SHS, Kumasi Anglican, Kumasi Girls, Kumasi Wesley Girls, KNUST SHS and Opoku Ware SHS.

Others are Osei Tutu SHS, Prempeh College, Kumasi Academy and Kumasi Technical Institute.

According to the Deputy Director-General, Anthony Boateng, the CID has informed GES about the ongoing investigation.

Thus, “respective District Directors of Education are required to release the Headmaster/Mistress or the Assistants, Domestic Bursars, Accountants and Storekeepers of the attached list of schools to the CID for investigations if requested.”

“It will be appreciated if your office could co-operate and collaborate fully with the CID in carrying out the investigations,” the statement added.