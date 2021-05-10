Gladson Awako believes Great Olympics can win the ongoing Ghana Premier League title if officiating improves, especially in their away games.

The Wonder club secured all-important three points against West African Football Academy [WAFA] at Sogakope in the matchday 23 games.

With officiating dominating the headlines after the matchday 23 games, Awako says bad officiating has been the reason for their poor showing on the road this season and will need improved officiating to win the title.

“There are still more games to be played because there are soo many games to be played and the league is very competitive,” he said after the game on Friday.

“Olympics have had unfair officiating this season and if things go on fairly we can win the title. Most of the games we have lost away were due to bad officiating,” the U-20 World Cup winner said.

The win at Sogakope means WAFA’s six years unbeaten home run has been crashed.

Great Olympics currently sit in second place of the Ghana Premier League log with 40 points, a point behind leaders Asante Kotoko.

Great Olympics will host Aduana Stars in the matchday 24 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.