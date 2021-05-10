Some Senior High Schools ( SHS) in the Sekyere Kumawu District of Ashanti Region have new dormitories and classroom blocks to ease congestion in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government’s implementation of the free SHS policy has led to an increase in students’ population, leading to stress on existing infrastructure.

The government is, therefore, pursuing an expansion of educational infrastructure to enhance quality teaching and learning.

A girls’ dormitory has been completed for Dadiase Agric Senior High as well as classroom blocks at Bankoman and Tweneboah Kodua SHS, including teachers’ bungalow.

Unit Committee member, Elder Asumadu Steven, said students at Dadiase used to rent apartments in town and were exposed to promiscuous lifestyles.

With the inception of the Free SHS policy, the old dormitory could not contain the students.

Managing students outside campus was a burden on stakeholders.

The new dormitory currently houses almost 300 students, reducing the number of those renting in town.

Mr Asumadu has appealed to the district assembly to help improve the link road to the school.

The senior house master, Isaac Yeboah, wants provision of borehole facilities to improve access to water for the school’s population of 2,732.

He also indicated the boys’ dormitory lacks toilet facility, while construction of a 12-unit classroom block financed by GETFUND has been abandoned.

The District Chief Executive for Sekyere Kumawu, Samuel Addai Agyekum, said the assembly is working to address the infrastructure challenges at Dadiase Agric Senior High School.

He said the completion of the educational infrastructure is important to end the tracking system under the Free SHS.