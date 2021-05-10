Ghanaian veteran television hostess, Nana Adwoa Awindor, has told an interesting story of how hardworking she was when she was eight months pregnant with her baby.

According to her, she worked with the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, as a camerawoman before she rose to fame through her famous Greetings From Abroad show.

Speaking on Adom TV‘s Ahosepe Xtra with host Sister Sandy, Madam Awindor, the biological mother of Ghanaian songstress Efya, said she never wanted her pregnancy to be an excuse for not working.

Additionally, she said it took the intervention of the First Lady to stop her after someone reported her condition to her.

At a point in time, Nana Konadu’s time.. I was following her to do community engagements… I held my camera and I was 8 months pregnant. nana adwoa awindor

She went on tours to talk to women. And one day when we got to Atimpoku she called me and said I was pregnant and I didn’t deny.

She told me its not normal and advised me to drop off… I was on camera shooting and I was not lazing around.. I had to be ahead of her all the time… there was no tripod so you will always stand akimbo and there was no time, she narrated.

Climaxing her speech, the veteran presenter said pregnancy shouldn’t be a hindrance in pursuing desired career as a woman.

These things all happen while I was still making babies and I have two boys. So there is nothing you cannot do with pregnancy… otherwise you can still do your work… you can dance around it. It doesn’t have to get scary. You can do it and pls test it, she said.