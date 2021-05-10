Misheck Nyandoro, a Johanne Marange Apostolic sect with 151 children from 16 wives, has revealed plans to add a 17th wife that will bear more children soon.

According to The Herald, the polygamist from Mbire Central of Zimbabwe said:

Mine is a project. This polygamy is a project that I have undertaken since 1983 and will end with my death. Whenever that day death visits, is when I will stop marrying and fathering children.

I am planning on taking in my 17th wife this winter and the formalities are already being worked on.

He also defined polygamy as a scheme that is now yielding fruit because he regularly earns cash and goodies from his children and in-laws.

He declared that Western Europe has a big plan to decrease Africa’s population, and he’s against that.

The polygamist also revealed that life is good as he does not work but relaxes in a shed where all his 16 wives, who all prepare food separately, feed him.

He added that he only eats the best-prepared food and tosses away the rest.

Every wife cooks her best every day because the rule is I only eat what is delicious and I throw away what is not tasty. Every wife subscribes to that rule and does not get annoyed when I return her badly cooked food to her. It is the rule here. Rejected food should make her cook better next time.

My church does not allow women to cook together. Each must cook on her own in as much as she sleeps in her own bedroom, he said.

He bragged that his only duty is to make sure that his wives are pleased in the bedroom and also considers several variables in coming up with the duty roster for his 16 wives’ conjugal rights.

The 66-year-old insisted he does not take any sex improvement pill to please his wives:

I am strong and feel as strong as I was when I was 18. I give conjugal rights to an average of four wives a night and I do the duty roaster personally. I go to the targeted bedrooms one by one. That is my job. There is no other job I do. They are all catered for and you can see they are happy. Afternoon conjugal rights are not considered during the duty roster, for, that is mainly accidental.

He declared that he would never marry someone who was married before or someone who is underaged.

His family’s means of survival depends on farming and he shares all proceeds according to the needs of the 16 wives.

He currently has 19 employed children and has married off 13 daughters.