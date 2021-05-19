The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Gertrude Quashiga, has been sacked.

This was contained in a statement signed by Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Madam Quashiga has been asked to hand over all official documents to the Chief Director of the Gender Ministry.

“We appreciate your support towards the execution of mandate of the Ghana School Feeding Programme during the period,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement: