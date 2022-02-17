The Ghana Airports Company Limited has appointed Pamela Djamson-Tettey as its new Managing Director, effective 18th February, 2022.

This follows an emergency meeting by the board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited held on 16th February 2022.

At the meeting, the board also accepted the resignation of the immediate past MD, Yaw Kwakwa.

Pamela is the Director of Communications and Outreach at the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) where she is responsible for the successful management and implementation of all communications and stakeholder engagement strategies under Compact 2.

She is an experienced Corporate Communications Executive with over 25 years experience; 18 years in senior management and nine years experience in the mining industry.

Pamela’s areas of expertise include Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Communications, Branding, Media and Public Relations, Investor Relations, Government, Diplomatic Relations and Sustainable Development Management.

Prior to joining MiDA, Pamela was the Head of Corporate Affairs at Gold Fields Ghana, where she led the Public Policy, Sustainable Development, Government Relations, Communications, Media and Sponsorship Objectives of the company.

She had earlier worked at Ashanti Gold Fields Company Limited where she held the position of Senior Public Affairs and Investor Relations, Officer.

From 2001 – 2009, Pamela was the Executive Director and Director Corporate Relations at Diageo Ghana- Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL).

As a member of the Board of Directors of GGBL and a key member of the GGBL Executive team her responsibilities included a wide range of business-critical agendas including; Corporate Communications, Public Policy, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Planning, Corporate Brand, Reputation Management, Sustainable Development and key Spokesperson for GGBL.

She holds a BA (Cum Laude) degree in International Relations from the United States International University Herts. UK and San Diego California, USA (1982-1985); Postgraduate Diploma (Merit), Politics & Diplomacy, University of Kent at Canterbury, UK (1985 – 1986) and an MA degree in International Relations, University of Kent at Canterbury, UK (1986-1987).

Additionally, she has attended several courses; Investor Relations for Senior Managers – NYSE, Strategic Leadership, Stakeholder Engagement & Networking Strategy, Sustainable Development Management, Brand & Corporate Reputation Management, Change Management, Mergers & Acquisitions among others.

She is an ‘Accredited’ member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana.