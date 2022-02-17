The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has donated GHC20,000.00 to the Apiatse Support Fund.

The donation is to complement the government’s efforts to rebuild the community and also provide relief for affected persons.

Presenting the cheque donation, Mr Jinapor commended those who have contributed to the fund so far, particularly President Akufo-Addo for leading the charge.

He encouraged Ghanaians, residents and friends in Ghana to also contribute, just as the slogan of the fund demands ‘Obiatua bi.’

He also commended highly the members of the fund for their service to the nation.

“I must commend the committee for their excellent national service to the nation. They’ve done a good job so far,” he lauded.

Dr Joyce Aryee, the Chairperson of the Fund Committee, in her remarks said the Minister’s show of leadership is exemplary and called on other ministers to follow his steps.

She disclosed that the President, who made a GHC100,000 pledge, has redeemed it, stressing that the money has hit the account and they are grateful.

She assured the media that there is no scam and there will be no scam in the collection and disbursement of the funds.

“This will be done as transparently as possible to cross out any question and cynicism.” She also encouraged the media to propagate the gospel of the collection to enable more people to contribute towards the fund and more importantly help rebuild the model community.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Ghana has also presented a cheque of GHC50,000 to support the aim of the fund.

Their donations make them the first Embassy in Ghana to contribute towards the fund.