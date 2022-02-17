The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has reacted to a video circulating on social media that shows Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, kissing his male friend.

In a tweet, Mr George noted that he suspects the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker was ‘high’ when he decided to kiss his fellow male on the lips.

According to the MP, this recent action by Shatta Wale cannot be understood, therefore, he believes the musician will provide an explanation in the future.

“E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I’m not hanastand,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, social media users flooded Twitter with comments in reaction to the matter.

Celebrities the kiss women e reached shatta wale turn e kiss man 😹



DAVIDO WIZKID BURNER BOY CHELSEA SHATTA WALE HAZARD PSG pic.twitter.com/pwjigqHXw5 — Kvng Drizz (@drizz_kvng) February 17, 2022

Some criticised Shatta Wale for kissing a male while others noted that it was a sign of compassion.

Ronaldo,Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Dybala and Gary Neville dem all dey kiss dema fellow man wey e no bi news but Shatta Wale kissed en best friend noorr walaha bi that eeeiiii country Ghana.



This is the reason why Shatta Wale said Ghana bi village. pic.twitter.com/oo06V43sMf — SHATTABA ROCKCITY (@SMBattaliions) February 17, 2022

Some social media users also anticipated a much worse reaction from Mr George.

This is because the legislator is among the proponents seeking to make the activities of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana unlawful through the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021 Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill before Parliament.

Meanwhile, according to Shatta, his fans are enthused when he makes videos or images of him kissing.

Kissing makes my fans happy 😂🥂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 17, 2022

In the video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, the two were making out and smooching while in the Dancehall artiste’s recording studio.

“Leave me make I chop love sha, (sic),” Shatta wrote alongside numerous emojis expressing how happy he was to have found love again.