The Asamakese Circuit Court has sentenced a 33-year-old woman to seven years imprisonment for stealing a baby at Bodua, a town near Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

Priscilla Owusua will serve his jail term in hard labour.

The convict, who is popularly known as Haggar, was first charged and sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing, contrary to section 23(1) and 93 of the Criminal offenses Acts 1960(Act 29).

The court also found her guilty of stealing a child contrary to section 93 of the Criminal offenses Acts 1960(Acts 29) and was sentenced to seven years.

The sentences are, however, to run concurrently.

Her accomplice, Stephen Appiah, pleaded not guilty to the above charges so he was remanded for further investigation.

The prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Agbeko Novor, told the court that the complainant is a farmer living with her husband at Boadua, whilst the accused persons also reside in the same Town.

He said on February 2 at about 4:00am, the convict and her accomplice entered the room of the complainant and stole her three months old baby girl while she was asleep.

The complainant’s husband, according to prosecution, had left for morning devotion before the incident.

According to the police, the complainant shouted and chased the accused persons in an effort to get them arrested but could not get help.

The two were arrested following an official complaint to the police.

During Interrogation, the prosecutor stated that the convict and her accomplice denied stealing the child.

Priscilla Owusua insisted she got pregnant and gave birth to the baby at a Trauma hospital in Winneba on January, 29.

When she was, however, taken to the St. Dominic hospital at Akwatia to ascertain her claim of being a nursing mother, she confessed to stealing the child.

They were put before court after the police concluded their investigations.