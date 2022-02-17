According to multiple media reports, the four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophies won by Ghana are nowhere to be found.

Ghana won the continental title in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 but has struggled to make an impact in the last 40 years.

Speaking about Ghana’s poor record keeping, sports journalist Saddick Adams said the replica AFCON trophies given to Ghana by CAF cannot be traced.

According to him, he tried tracking the trophies before the 2019 AFCON and was told they were missing.

“You know that CAF gives you a replica when you win the trophy but then, you get the golden one when you win it for keeps [three times].”

“Before the 2019 AFCON, I asked questions about the four trophies that we have won and I was told that we lost the trophies during the Coup when the National Sports Council Office was ransacked,” he alleged.

Under CAF rules, teams that win the AFCON are given a replica of the trophy on a permanent basis and are allowed to keep the original trophy for the two years in-between tournaments before handing it back.

Teams are, however, allowed to keep the original trophy permanently when they win it thrice, an achievement that only Ghana, Cameroon and Egypt have so far attained.