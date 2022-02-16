Renowned lawyer, Moses Foh Amoaning, has said players are refusing to play for the Black Stars because of the use of black magic ‘juju’, saying the claim is not just a mere allegation.

Over the years, the use of ‘juju’ at the camp of the Black Stars has been constantly reported after every tournament.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Mr Foh-Amoaning said one of the major issues confronting Ghana football, more specifically the Black Stars is the alleged use of juju by some Black Stars players.

“I have told you Paul that coaching is only an aspect of the problem in Ghana football, we have the dynamics of the team itself and this juju bit is not something that you can push away. Because the juju thing pushes a lot of good players away,” he said.

“Even if you have a good coach, he is not going to play the game because if the players do not want to play, they will not do it and there is nothing you can do about it. And if the players wake up at night and they are being disturbed by a mallam, they will not play and that disrupts the chemistry of the team.”

When asked if the reports of juju in the camp of the Black Starts are true, he said “Of course it is true. You can also go and find out because you are a journalist but I’m telling you is true,” he said.

The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON without winning a single game after being placed in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The team will be hoping to make amend when they play Nigeria in the playoff of the 2022 World Cup next month.