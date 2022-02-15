Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been summoned before Parliament to answer questions on the disastrous display of the Black Stars at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana failed to win a single match and disappointingly crashed out of the tournament at the group stage.

The Black Stars, who were tasked to end the country’s 40 years trophy drought, suffered a defeat in their group opener against Morocco.

In their second group game, Ghana was held to a 1-1 draw game before losing to debutants, Comoros in their final group game to exit the tournament with just a point.

With Parliamentarians unhappy with the performance of the team, Ayew, together with officials of the GFA will appear before a committee to account for what led to the team’s abysmal showing.

Parliament has set that the committee should sit and begin an extensive inquiry into the matter from February 16, to February 18, 2022.

According to reports, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana GFA have all received invites for their leaders to appear before the committee.

Meanwhile, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Kobena Mensah Woyome, speaking to TV3 News said they want to make sure that the cause of problems that resulted in the poor showing at the tournament in Cameroon is rooted out.