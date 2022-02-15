A yet-to-be-identified woman, believed to be in her 20s, has been killed by a cargo truck with registration No. GE 819-Y at the Awutu Bawjiase station.
The incident reportedly occurred after the truck driver failed its brake.
According to police, the incident happened shortly after she alighted from a taxi with other passengers, killing her on the spot.
A witness, Justice Baah, revealed to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei that the truck run over the deceased’s waist area.
The body, he explained, has been deposited at Agona Swedru Mortuary.
Meanwhile, the driver and the truck have been sent to the Bawjiase District Police station.