An unidentified motor rider at 8:00 am on Tuesday morning collided with a saloon car at the traffic intersection near the Multimedia Group premises.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was caused by impatience on the part of the two motorists as they approached the Accra Newtown-Faanofaa road traffic light.

In a video captured by JoyNews, the rider was seen on the floor showing signs of distress. He was later carried into the saloon car by some eyewitnesses and transported to the nearest health facility for treatment.

Road accidents in Ghana

The latest data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed 232 lives perished through road crashes in January this year.

A total of 972 vehicles were involved in various accidents and this resulted in 1,237 injuries.

The MTTD recorded 461 motorcycle-related crashes which led to the loss of 93 lives and 362 injuries.

Also, a total of 707 commercial vehicles were involved in these crashes leading to 95 deaths and 620 injuries.

The Ashanti Region is leading again with 308 injuries and 44 people have died so far. This is followed by the Greater Accra Region with 31 deaths and 186 injuries.

Meanwhile, Parliament is pushing for a national conversation on how to deal with the increasing road accidents in the country, which have been claiming several lives.

As part of efforts to reduce road carnages, JoyNews continues with its #DriveSafeCampaign.