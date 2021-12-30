An unidentified young man has been knocked down by a tipper truck with registration number GN 8366-20 at Buduburam.

Per reports, the incident occurred on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway near the Dr Jesus Junction.

According to Police, the victim, who was on a motorcycle, collided with another bike and unfortunately, he fell into the lane of the tipper truck.

An eyewitness, who experienced the incident, revealed that the tipper truck ran over the victim’s head.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, a client of the deceased, Sulemana Salisu, expressed his shock after the 28-year-old lost his life.