The Community Practice Pharmacists Association (CPPA) is threatening to shut down over increasing robbery attacks in the country.

Addressing a media briefing in Accra, CPPA says 25 robbery cases have been reported with video evidence to police but no arrest has been affected.



The National Chairman of CPPA, Dr Emmanuel Ireland, stated that on December 20, 2021, at about 9:10 pm, armed robbers nearly killed one of their members at Kromoase near Aburaso, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

This, according to him, was after the robbers attacked and robbed a pharmacy in the area.



Dr Ireland bemoaned the lack of arrest has caused fear and panic among members, hence the threat to shut down.

The group is of the view that if the trend continues like this without any protection from the police as it has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police and Interior Ministry, pharmacies will have no option other than to close down.