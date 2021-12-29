Asante Kotoko lost for the second time to city rivals King Faisal within 25 days as they crash out of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup after losing 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 3-2 to their neighbours on December 5 at the Baba Yara stadium in a Ghana Premier League contest.

The Round of 64 tie brought together two Premier League clubs who sit neck to neck in the Premier League table after 10 rounds of matches.

King Faisal forward Baba Yahaya capitalised on Kotoko’s defensive mistakes to punish them as he went round Andrews Appau before slotting home for the opener.

Kotoko should have drawn level in the 38th minute but George Mfegue’s shot feebly went into the hands of King Faisal goalkeeper Frank Boateng.

Winger Mawuli Wayo’s effort three minutes later was shielded by Mubarik Yusif to stop Faisal from doubling their lead.

Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, brought on Joseph Amoako and Christopher Nettey for George Mfegue and Sheriff Mohammed.

Asante Kotoko made some decent incursions in search of the equalisequalis er but Faisal was up to the task in every instance.

Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim was busy on the day as he pulled a save from Evans Sarfo to keep the scoreline unchanged.

The exchanges between the two sides failed to produce goals as King Faisal held on to win 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to progress to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup.

Elsewhere in Kpando Heart of Lions progressed to the round of 32 after beating WAFA 4-3 on penalties at the Kpando Sports Park.

Emmanuel Gyan scored in the 8th minute for Lions. But the Academy Boys forced the game into penalty shootouts when they snatched the equaliser on the 90th minute.

Karela United FC also progressed to the next round after beating rivals Medeama SC 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Amed Toure opened the scoring for the visitors on 22 minutes before Samuel Kumi pulled parity for Karela United.

Medeama restored their lead through Ansu Kofi Patrick in the 32nd minute but that lead lasted for only seven minutes as Umar Bashiru scored from the spot bringing the home side level. The second did not produce a winner as they went into shootout.

Other Round of 64 results: