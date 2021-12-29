Danny Welbeck came off the bench to score a brilliant header in injury time as Brighton snatch a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel, who welcomed Romelu Lukaku back into the starting line-up, saw his side make a sluggish start and they were dealt an early blow when Reece James hobbled off with an injury.

The European champions eventually found their rhythm and took the lead with Lukaku wrestling past Neil Maupay and heading the ball past Robert Sanchez from a corner.

After that it was largely one-way traffic with the Seagulls, who were without the injured Leandro Trossard, forcing the issue.

Yves Bissouma forced Edouard Mendy into two saves from long range while Maupay missed two gilt-edged chances in the second half.

Adam Lallana also spurned a big chance, but in the 91st minute, Welbeck headed home the equaliser from Marc Cucurella’s cross to give Graham Poter’s side a deserved point.

The result sees the Blues end the year in second place in the Premier League table, going into Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, while Brighton are up to tenth.