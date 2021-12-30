Government has, through the Ministry of Interior, renewed its curfew imposed on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region due to threats of insecurity.

The curfew, which takes effect from Wednesday, December 29, 2021, starts from 8:00 pm to 8: 00 am.

This was announced in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery.

The statement, among other things, called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges.

“There is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities, and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any person found with any arm or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement announced.

The statement also called for peacebuilding through non-violent means.

A shooting incident in the area in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, led to the loss of lives and the destruction of property.

The National Peace Council and Civil Society Organisations has since condemned the act, urging the feuding factions to resort to non-violence processes to restore peace.

