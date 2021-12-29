The National Peace Council has called on the factions involved in the renewed Bawku conflict to stop the violence.

The council in a statement has urged the groups to commit to non-violent processes to resolve the impasse.

This comes on the back of a shooting incident in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, which led to the loss of lives and property destruction at Bawku.

The statement, signed by the Chairman, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, has advised particularly, the leaders and youth of both sides to help resolve the issue.

It explained steps have also been initiated to engage stakeholders on the matter.

“The National Peace Council and other stakeholders in the Bawku peace process would like to further urge the parties to stop all acts of violence and commit to nonviolent ways of resolving their differences,” the statement read in parts.

Recounting past occurrences, the council noted dialogue has over the years been the best remedy in restoring calm to the area.

“The National Peace Council has observed that between 2013 and 2017 when the parties used dialogue, they were able to resuscitate the Bawku Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee, which was set up under the auspices of the National Peace Council to facilitate the peace process in Bawku.

“With these engagements and dialogues, the parties achieved a lot of successes facilitated by the BIEPC and we believe that with similar efforts, these successes can be sustained,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below: