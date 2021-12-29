The grieving family of a woman who was ‘beaten to death’ on Boxing Day has said they are “broken.”

Kirsty Louise Ashley died after she was allegedly attacked at an address in Newham, East London.

Police were called to the property on December 26 just before noon where they found the body of the 29-year-old.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

A family member wrote a heartbreaking tribute on social media, adding “we are all broken and would like some time to grieve”.

Locals from the community reached out to the family to share condolences for their tragic loss.

A neighbour told MyLondon: “I was in my doorway and saw loads of police around on Boxing Day.

“I’ve tried to ask what happened but the police haven’t said anything. It’s a rough area round here. They’re my neighbours but I just keep myself to myself.”

Another local said: “I’ve just got back from seeing family. Didn’t think anything like this would have happened.

“I feel for her family. I have no clue who she was as it seems a lot of people come and go from all the properties round here. My heart goes out to her.”

Vahya Aboukar, from Newham, has been charged with murder. Police say the two are believed to have known each other.

Aboukar appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and did not indicate a plea when he appeared in the doc during a short hearing.

Appearing in a grey prison tracksuit and blue paper mask flanked by two dock officers, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Prosecutor Babatunde Alabi made no representations other than to remind magistrates Aboukar’s time in custody will automatically expire on June 28, when a judge will have to extend it if a trial has not already started.

His lawyer Tim Spooner also made no representations during the hearing, which lasted less than five minutes.

Aboukar will next appear at the Old Bailey later this week when a plea is expected to be taken by a judge.

Magistrate Rafael Salasmik told him: “You will next appear at the Old Bailey and a formal decision on your bail position will be taken then.”

He was remanded back into custody until the next court appearance.