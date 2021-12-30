A mother of two, Comfort Tawiah, is currently battling for her life after her lover poured acid on her over cheating fears at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Ishmael Atsitso Agboko, popularly known as King Duga and resides at Kasoa.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggested that King Duga travelled from Kasoa to visit the victim but unknowingly had the acid attack all planned out.

According to the victim, they have for some time now been having issues over their responsibilities of their kids as their relationship is on the verge of collapse.

But to her surprise, Duga barged into their house amid allegations of cheating on her, stating she has been receiving numerous phones calls which led to a heated argument between them.

Comfort, however, went to sleep afterwards and within five minutes, Duga entered the room to pour the acid on her.

The attack, which started on her face, proceeded to other parts of her body including her shoulders and chest.

The suspect, after the dastardly act, took to his heels and has been in hiding since then.