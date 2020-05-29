A 27-year-old woman, identified as Memuna Malik, is battling suicidal thoughts after she suffered an acid bath in a salon at Riyad in Saudi Arabia.

The unfortunate incident occurred on December 24, 2018. It was a day in December 2018 when madam Malik, a Saudi Arabia-based casual worker went to braid her hair in a salon.

The suspect, identified as Salomay, dashed into a salon with a substance, believed to be an acid, intended for the hairdresser, Rabi but unfortunately landed on her.

“As Rabi was braiding my hair, she stopped to go and eat when we heard a knock on her door so she asked me to help her open it.

“As soon as I opened the door all I saw was someone pushed me and poured a substance on me. That was my end,” she narrated amid tears in an interview with Crime Check Foundation (CCF).

According to her, she had to return home since she was no longer wanted by her employers though she was the bread winner for her family back in Ghana.

“I had to come back home because I couldn’t see anything talk less of going to work to cater for myself and Rabi too visited me only twice and has never visited again.

“I returned to Ghana without a pin. Here I am without even a pesewa to go to the hospital because I still feel pains and sick always,” she said.

She added that Saudi authorities promised to arrest her attacker but she could not follow up on the case after she was brought to Ghana, adding she has completely given up on life and prefers to die.

Narrating her challenges since her return, she explained most people shy away from her now while others run upon seeing her disfigured face.

Meanwhile, as part of CCF’s Health Check Series, an amount GH¢4,000.00 has been raised for her to seek medical attention with calls for more support.