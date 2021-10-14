A 32-year -old notorious criminal and two others have been arrested for stealing 15 goats and sheep at Anomaa-Wobi in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Police sources indicate the 32-year-old suspect, identified as Edward Agyire, had been jailed about six times for various criminal activities.

Mr Agyire is said to be in critical condition after he sustained gunshot wounds in his ribs during a highway robbery on the Swedru road last week.

This was after a police patrol team stormed the scene upon a tipoff amid sporadic shooting, foiling the operation.

However, he resorted to herbs and bandaged his waist area for his next operation on Thursday morning.

The suspects were arrested by the Awutu Bawjiase District Police Patrol team after they transferred the animals into a different car to sell.

ALSO READ:

He is currently at the Kasoa Polyclinic but is expected to be transferred to Korle-Bu or 37 Military Hospital for surgery and later arraigned.

Watch the video attached for more: