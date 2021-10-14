The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has dismissed reports on social media platforms that it is running an anniversary promotion.

In a statement, it advised the general public not to subscribe to the fraudulent activity inviting the public to select the links shared through social media, which is intended to lure users to participate in this spurious promotion.

“It has come to the notice of Bank of Ghana that a promotion regarding the celebration of the Bank’s 64th Anniversary is circulating on social media platforms. The Bank is not running a 64th Anniversary promotion of any kind.

READ ALSO:

“The general public is advised not to subscribe to this fraudulent activity inviting the public to select the links shared through social media, which is intended to lure users to participate in this spurious promotion,” it added.

It stressed that official communication of Bank of Ghana is via the Bank’s published notices or on the Bank’s website: www.bog.gov.gh and the Bank’s social media networks as follows: Facebook: @thebankofghana Twitter: @thebankofghana