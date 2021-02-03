A man, described as a notorious criminal who has been on the police wanted list, has bitten off the thumb of one corporal Kasim Amenu.

The 22-year-old suspect named Eric Awutey is currently in the custody of the Millennium City Police Command.

Information gathered suggested the incident occurred when Mr Awutey attempted to resist arrest.

Police sources revealed that the suspect, who has been on the police wanted list for years now, always escapes arrest.

Corporal Kasim Amenu.

However, he was arrested on Wednesday after some residents lodged a complaint that he had stolen their blocks.

The District Police Commander, DSP Charles Atuah, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

Corporal Amenu is currently receiving treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic while the suspect is in police custody.

DSP Atuah noted that the suspect will be arraigned.