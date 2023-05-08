Two thieves were apprehended and nearly killed by angry residents at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The suspects reportedly jumped into a four-bedroom self-contained house to rob while the occupants were in church.

Speaking to Adom News, the Chief of Gomoa Millennium City, Nana Akwesi Amoani, revealed the suspects came from Tuba in the Ga South Municipality to embark on their operations.

Nana Amoani said his residents have been encountering series of robberies for the past three to eight months and therefore could not watch the suspects escape.

They were, however, handed over to the police.

ALSO READ: