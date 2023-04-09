A violent attack on workers of a block factory at Gomoa Millennium City by land guards has left three persons with serious injuries.

The yet-to- be-identified land guards numbering about 20 stormed the factory in the Gomoa East District of the central region wielding machetes, clubs and other tools.

The land guards are said to have been in search of some workers who were involved in an argument with the sub chief of the area.

However in the absence of their persons of interest, they descended on other workers, injuring three in the process.

Two were slashed in their arms while another was left with an open wound to his face.

A driver at the block factory, Eric Nyamekye said the Youth Chief (Mmerantehene) of Millennium City rammed their truck for transporting blocks to customers with his Toyota Landcruiser.

The driver said the chief slapped him when he approached him to demand for a repair of the damaged area of the truck.

Meanwhile, some of the workers who sustained cutlass wounds were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Owner of the block factory, Enoch Ashia has reported the matter to the police but they are yet to take any action.