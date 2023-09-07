Ankobeahene of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East district of the Central Region, Nana Ayi Quaye, has sounded the alarm about the escalating activities of land guards in the area and is urgently calling for the intervention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Nana Ayi Quaye expressed grave concerns over the increasing land guard activities in Gomoa Nyanyano and its neighboring enclaves, which have left developers living in fear and panic.

In an interview with Adom News, Nana Ayi Quaye disclosed that, the Gomoa East Assembly had previously taken measures to ban land guard activities in the area.

However, despite these directives, land guards have persistently ignored the Assembly’s orders and continue to harass residents and developers alike.

Nana Ayi Quayere called for urgency in addressing land guard activities in the area to ensure the safety and security of residents and investors in Gomoa Nyanyano.

Nana Ayi Quaye made these remarks when Director of Kasapa Center Limited donated acres of land to four state institutions, including the Ghana Police Service and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), among others.

The Gomoa Nyanyano District Crime Officer, ASP Francis Kumi, speaking on behalf of the other state institutions, pledged their commitment to working diligently to restore order and security in Gomoa Nyanyano.

For his part, the Director of Kasapa Center Limited, Kofi Acheampong called on Ghanaians to support the Ghana Police Service and other state institutions by providing the necessary logistics to enhance their effectiveness in service delivery.